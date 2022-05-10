x
16 pounds of meth was uncovered during a traffic stop, STPSO says

During a traffic stop, the driver of a Subaru Legacy admitted to possessing a vape pen, which led to the massive discovery.
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Police Department

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office made a massive discovery Monday night. 

During a routine traffic stop by a deputy, the driver and sole occupant of a Subaru Legacy, 36-year-old Guillermo Zepeda, admitted to having a THC vape pen in his vehicle. 

The deputy also observed an open bottle of pills within the vehicle, which was later discovered to have a tablet of Valium in the bottle. 

Those two discoveries prompted an immediate search of the vehicle, where the deputy found 16 pounds of meth, around 9 ounces of what is suspected to be Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia. 

It was also determined that Zepeda threw a small bag with around 3 grams of more meth, into a grassy area along the highway, as deputies were searching his vehicle. 

Zepeda was arrested and charged with eight different charges including, Driving Without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Speeding. 

