NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two men from a disabled boat in Otter Bayou this weekend and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, Watchstanders received a report of a disabled boat about 20 miles southeast of Hopedale, La. around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

An MH-65 helicopter crew was launched from the air station in New Orleans to rescue the two men on board.

As the helicopter approached, one of the men on the boat pulled out a video camera and recorded the entire rescue.

The crew arrived around 5:30 p.m. and rescued the men aboard, then transported them the New Orleans air station. No one was injured.

