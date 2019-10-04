NEW ORLEANS — Before entering a meeting at Sophie B. Wright Charter School Tuesday, Wanda Evans seemed hopeful the board would reconsider the decision to ban from graduation following a senior prank.

Several students were suspended from school for five days and barred from senior activities like prom and graduation after participating in the prank that involved a fight with water guns, eggs, vinegar and mustard.

"I think the punishment is a bit hard. But come one, fine them $25, do a couple of Saturday detentions," Evans said.

School leaders say a student and teacher were hurt in the prank, although students who were involved disagree. Kale Broden, a student who was suspended, said that no teacher was hurt during the prank and the student who claimed she was hurt was playing along.

Despite a strong response from parents and students, no change to the punishment was announced Tuesday. Within minutes of a scheduled board meeting starting, administrators canceled it saying they did not have enough board members to make a quorum.

Following the meeting, Evans asked the school's attorney Tracie Washington why the meeting was scheduled if there was not going to be enough members to conduct it.

"I wish I could tell you the number of times I've worked in board settings where, you know for whatever reason, board members, they just get caught up, they get stuck in traffic. I represent a lot of boards and it happens," Washington said.

Evans told Eyewitness News she didn't believe the response.

"A blind man could see that was a setup," Evans said.

Washington added that students and parents will be given a chance to talk about the punishments at closed one-on-one hearings for privacy reasons.

"I am a parent. I'd like to see my kid graduate as well, and they get to talk about that at their hearing," Washington said.

Before the prank happened, the school says Principal Sharon Clark told students multiple times to not participate. Still, students said they are left feeling frustrated.

"For her to take graduation and prom away from us, it's just unbelievable," Broden said. "She shouldn't have done that. She could have just given us a Saturday detention instead."