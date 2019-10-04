NEW ORLEANS — Before entering a meeting Tuesday at Sophie B. Wright Charter Uptown, Wanda Evans seemed hopeful the board would reconsider the decision to ban her grandson from prom and graduation as well suspended him for 5 days for the prank that administrators say involved a water fight, eggs, vinegar and mustard.

"I think the punishment is a little bit harsh, but come on, fine them 25 dollars, do a couple Saturday detentions," Evans said.



School officials said also a student and teacher were hurt in the prank, though students who were involved disagree.



"The student that she claims got hurt, he was playing along with us -- no teacher got hurt," said Kale Broden, a suspended student.

Despite a strong response from parents and students, no change of punishment were announced Tuesday. Within minutes of the meeting starting, administrators said they didn't have enough board members to make quorum, thus canceling the meeting.



After the meeting, Evans asked Tracie Washington, the school's attorney, why a meeting was held if there was not going to be enough members to conduct it.



"I wish I could tell you the number of times I've worked in board settings where, you know, for whatever reason board members, they just get caught up they get stuck in traffic. I represent a lot of boards and it happens," Washington said.



Evans told Eyewitness News she didn't believe the response.



"A blind man could see that was a setup; a blind man," Evans said.



Washington said for privacy reasons students and parents will instead be given a chance to talk about the punishments at a closed one-on-one hearing Tuesday.

"I am parent, I'd like to see my kid graduate as well and they get to talk about that at their hearing," Washington said.



Ahead of the prank, the school said Principle Sharon Clark told students multiple times to not participate. Still, students said they are still left feeling frustrated.



"For her to take graduation and prom away from us -- is just unbelievable. She shouldn't have done that she could have just given us a Saturday detention instead," Broden said.