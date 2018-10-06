In the past week, two celebrities, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, committed suicide, prompting a rise in the number of calls made to suicide prevention hotlines, according to USA Today.

Dr. Graham Spruiell, professor in clinical psychiatry, says the problem may continue.

“We have seen two really big cases in the news and I think we will see a lot more because the suicide rate has really gone up since 1999,” Dr. Spruiell said.

The suicide rate has gone up by 30 percent in less than 20 years. It’s a subject that makes some people uncomfortable.

“Suicide is very difficult to talk about. There is a certain stigma, families may want to avoid that subject,” Dr. Spruiell said.

He says, though, we must start talking about it.

“If we aren't talking about this, the problem is just going to get worse.”

According to Dr. Spruiell, people don’t realize how much of a problem suicide is in our society.

"A lot of people think that there are many more homicides that suicides, and that's simply incorrect," he said.

What do we do besides talk more and get informed? Listen.

“There are a lot of things to do and the first one is to not ignore the signs of someone, a child who is talking about suicide,” Dr. Spruiell says.

If you think someone you love may be suicidal, there are a few warning signs:

- Changes in eating a sleeping habits

- Distancing themselves from people or their routine

- Feeling numb, like nothing matters

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)



