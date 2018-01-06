There's no denying it- it's officially summertime in New Orleans.

"Every summer I think it's not going to be that bad and every summer here we are," Maya Miller said.

The humidity is high, a cool breeze is hard to come by, and the sun is beating down on the Crescent City. Still, locals and tourists are finding ways to stay cool.

"Take it slow, take it easy, stay hydrated, it will be good," Mitchel Mencer said as he lodged by The Country Club pool.

Since this is New Orleans, after all, most of the hydrating going on today seemed to be closely tied to alcohol.

"A cold, adult beverage and staying near cold water," John Williams recommended.

"Wine, pool relaxing, grabbing shade when you can," Mencer agreed.

Of course, there are more family-friendly ways to beat the heat

"The most refreshing thing that could happen right now is a Hansen's snowball," Miller said.

While the weather isn't for everyone, those serving up icy goodness are basking in it.

"The heat is wonderful for our business," Freezy Street owner Adam Enterkin said. "We just opened a second store and we were in a rush to get open before the really really hot summer months start up. I think we're going to have a long line tonight."

Whatever your cooling off strategy is, make sure you master it because we're just getting started.

"It's New Orleans," Enterkin said. "You walk out and it's New Orleans summer."

Mencer took it all in stride.

"Humidity is heavy but the atmosphere is light so it's working out," Mencer said. "No complaints at all."

