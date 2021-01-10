SUNO to host COVID drive, students who get vaccinated receive a $100 gift card

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vaccination will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans will host a COVID testing and vaccination drive on Wednesday, October 6 on the first floor of the University Center, 6400 Press Drive New Orleans, LA.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vaccination will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All students who receive the vaccine will get a $100 gift card through the state's Shot for $100 program.

SUNO said that they partnered with Affinity Empowering through Operation Expanded Testing (OET) to provide the testing.

They are the first historically black college and university to take part in an expanded testing initiative.