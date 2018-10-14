BATON ROUGE -- The damage to the Sunshine Bridge from a barge collision is more extensive than originally thought and will require a longer closure than expected, according to the LADOTD.

The Sunshine Bridge will remain closed indefinitely due to the damage.

"Our hope was to be able to use a portion of the bridge for traffic while emergency repairs were being made,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “However, that is not the case. We will be working on plans to make the repairs as quickly as possible and will develop a timeline for when the work will be completed."

PREVIOUSLY: Sunshine Bridge closed indefinitely after barge severely damaged support

A second Plaquemine ferry will operate until 6 p.m. on Sunday due to the heavy traffic volume the closure is causing, the DOTD said in a release.

Motorists are also encouraged to use the Veterans Memorial Bridge as an alternate river crossing. Motorists should prepare for delays as those who regularly use the Sunshine Bridge will be using alternate routes.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional travel information.

