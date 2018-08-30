NEW ORLEANS -- Your car isn't the only thing potholes are ruining.

“Cracks, bumps and potholes can easily ruin a good carryout pizza, and nobody wants that,” said Glenn Mueller, New Orleans Domino’s franchise owner.

Thanks why Domino's Pizza has selected New Orleans as a “Paving for Pizza” grant recipient. The company announced that New Orleans is one of 11 cities selected for the $5,000 grant so far.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?" Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA, said in a press release. "We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal."

So will the repaired potholes really have the Domino's logo on them?

"Domino’s is proving the city with an asset kit that includes Domino’s logo stencil, as well as an “Oh Yes We Did” stencil, so we hope the city puts those over the potholes," said Dani Bulger with Domino's Pizza. "It’s completely up to the paving crew though. The asset kit also includes Domino’s magnets for the paving truck."

Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California, have all had potholes repairs funded by Domino's. For customers interested in nominating their town for a paving grant, they can enter their zip code at pavingforpizza.com.

© 2018 WWL