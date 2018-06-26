NEW ORLEANS - When Will Dufrene went to purchase a 12-pack of Sprite a few months ago he had no idea what he was actually buying was 11 regular sodas and one with a mystery substance in it.

“This can’t be real. That’s gotta be a joke someone is playing,” said Dufrene when asked what his reaction was after making the unexpected discovery.

The can looked and felt like a real soda but it was actually what is known as a hide-a-can or stash-can with the seemingly undetectable screw-off top glued shut.

“I looked in it and I see another tube inside of the tube. So I pulled it out and didn’t know what it was so I poured it out.”

What came out was a multi-colored powdery pill-like substance.

“It's pretty standard. You will find these (cans) sold on the internet,” said Tyrone Tedesco with the Drug Enforcement Administration. We showed photos of the can and what was inside to Tedesco. He said it doesn’t appear to be related to any type of drug trafficking, though it’s hard to tell the details without a formal investigation.

“Is this likely to happen? To have one of these hide-a-cans end up in a 12-pack of normal Sprite?” asked WWL-TV reporter Paul Dudley. “I wouldn’t think so,” said Tedesco, “unless that was potentially left there in hoping someone else comes along and picks that up as maybe some sort of transaction.”

Because the purchase was made more than three and half months ago, Dufrene couldn’t remember where exactly he bought the soda. On Tuesday, he reported it to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. They said they will test the substance to determine what it is.

“I think it’s pretty bizarre myself, like why would someone go through this much trouble?” said Dufrene.

We reached out to the Coca-Cola company to see if they had any insight on what led to this odd occurrence. They did not respond in time for this story.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL