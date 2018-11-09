A Slidell woman is convinced that she would not been found until the next morning, unconscious, if a cab driver didn't show extra concern.

He knocked on her door, when she didn't come outside.

What that driver did next, may have saved her life, and her wish was to thank him.

Eyewitness News made sure they got to meet each other, one more time.

June France, 62, is an accomplished artist. Her paintings, charcoals and even the furniture and detailed boxes she created out of fallen Hurricane Katrina trees, are magnificent. She says art is therapy for her chronic pain.

Many years ago, she had to give up being a nurse and go on disability.

"Every time I go to a different doctor, they diagnose something else," said France.

From the breast cancer and double mastectomy, to the many neck and back surgeries from a motorcycle wreck, to the fibromyalgia and double hip replacement, at 62, she'll tell you it's other people who have worse problems.

Last Thursday night, she called a cab so she could go pick up a prescription.

"So, I locked the door and went out the sidewalk in the front and I thought, 'I'll flag him down when he comes back around.' That's the last thing I remember," she said.

France woke up in the hospital. Doctors say it was a seizure. She has been trying to find the unknown cab driver to learn what happened and thank him for saving her life.

"You know, I just want to thank him and tell him, you know, I appreciate him helping me," said France.

She had no idea Eyewitness News found Jay Cocurullo of Parish Cab in Slidell, and set up a surprise meeting.

After a knock on the door, "It's open. Not sure who that is," said June.

"Hey Miss June!" said Cocurullo

"Hey," she answers, bewildered.

"Hey. How you doing, sweetheart? I'm with Parish Cab. I'm the driver that...."

France cut off Cocurullo when she realized what was happening. "Thank you so much! Bless your heart," she says as they embraced.

Cocurullo found France in the dark, collapsed in the bushes, mumbling. He called 911 and waited until both police and ambulance arrived.

"I was flattered," said Cocurullo about France wanting to meet him. "I really was. I just believe that everyone's a hero. If it wasn't me, it would have been somebody."

She gave Cocurullo, and his wife Cindy, one of her favorite pieces of art work. It is a large portrait of a horse.

"Bless your heart," France says as she and Cocurullo hugged again.

"Awe honey, no problem. I'm just glad you're OK," he said.

"I just want to tell you, thank you," she said.

"My pleasure," he said.

France added that her message to everyone is to make sure you get to know your neighbors and look out for them.

