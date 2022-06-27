Survey: 3 of 4 New Orleanians believe city headed in 'wrong direction'

The city is facing challenges including mishandled repairs and a spike in crime.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Crime Coalition surveyed 800 people from across the city earlier this month.

The poll found that 75 percent of New Orleanians believe the city is headed in the wrong direction.

This comes at a time when the city is facing a number of challenges including drainage problems, mishandled street repairs, unreliable trash pickup and a spike in carjackings and murders.

“There’s a frustration and anger that’s there,” Crime Coalition spokesman Gregory Rusovich said. “In the crime numbers it really showed up.”

When asked what the most important issue was facing the city, 63 percent said crime and public safety, followed by street repair, drainage, lack of low-income housing and climate change.

WWL-TV asked people in Audubon Park to put a check on a whiteboard next to their top issue.

“Climate change urgent, Low-income housing urgent, drainage urgent, street repair, a complete mess, crime horrific,” Mark Workman said.

Crime also got the most votes in our unscientific survey.

“Do you feel safe? Well, less so than in previous years,” Hani Morgan said.

“I just feel crime is the one that is connected with a lot of people, whether it’s the fear of crime or crime actually happening itself,” Marque Crowell said.

Street repair and climate change also got a fair number of votes.

“If Climate change keeps getting worse and we get more hurricanes, I think that’s the largest threat to the future of New Orleans,” Nick Gorham said.

“I feel like it’s a hard choice, but the street repairs,” Ashley Christia said.

These others are immediate concerns, but they really are like arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s approval rating slipped by 18 points in the latest Crime Commission survey, compared to last year.

A full 48 percent of residents now disapprove of her leadership.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s approval rating dropped 12 points to 44 percent.

The city council approval rating dipped three points to 47 percent.

“It’s time for the policymakers to act on the public’s interest and get the city safe, now,” Rusovich said. “There needs to be a sense of urgency about this, that’s absolutely clear.”