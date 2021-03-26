Business owners can give officials 'a piece of their mind' on how best to help New Orleans recover

The office created a survey for small business owners to find out what's the best way to use available resources.

NEW ORLEANS — City officials want to help New Orleans small businesses recover from the pandemic, but the city needs to know how businesses were impacted in order to help them recover.

New Orleans' Office of Economic Development wants business owners from a wide range of industries and sectors of the city's economy to help them understand how best to help, a statement said.

Names and business names are optional, and people filling out a form can select whether or not they'd like to be contacted.

To be complete by April 9, the New Orleans Business Recovery Survey asks about the type of business owned, the impact from COVID, and the risk that the business will close in the next six months.

The survey asks about grants and government aid to see what best helped whom.

The form asks about a business' customer base, distinguishing between tourists, locals, and mixtures of the two.

Business owners can help the city by telling them if any of the following was helpful to their businesses:

State or federal aid (PPP, EIDL, etc)

Stimulus checks, unemployment benefits

Business demand improved or not impacted by pandemic

Landlord provided rent relief

Bank provided mortgage relief

Community donations

Used savings or incurred debt

moved or closed physical location to reduce costs

reduce labor costs

other

"We're hoping to reach a wide range of businesses and industries to complete the survey," the statement said. "Though the survey takes more than a few minutes to complete (about 5-10 minutes), this information is important and will be used to support small businesses in the weeks and months ahead."

