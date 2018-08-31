NEW ORLEANS -- The death toll in Thursday's bus carsh in New Mexico now stands at eight. Three children are among those seriously injured in the crash involving a bus and a semi trailer.

One of the survivors is a young man named Brian who was on his way home from New Orleans after Covenant House helped him out of a dangerous situation.

The people Covenant House who got to know Brian are calling him "a really great kid." They say he was so excited to be on that bus going home, that he put on a suit to wear all three days while traveling.

He asked that we not show his picture or give his last name, but he talked to us today from the hospital.

Sheri Lochridge works at Covenant House, taking care of teens and young adults who have been enslaved by human traffickers. Not long ago, a special 18-year-old came through the doors asking for help.

"He came to us after something very traumatic occurred. He came down here for a new life and thought he was coming to a safe family member, and it turns out that family member wasn't so safe and preyed upon him," said Sheri Lochridge a Covenant House Senior Human Trafficking Case Manager.

Brian is cognitively delayed. Covenant House helped him and located his father who has disabilities from brain damage, but who lovingly wanted his son to come home. So, they put him on a bus from New Orleans to Santa Barbara. Thursday, that bus was in a head on collision in New Mexico. Brian called Sheri right away.

"Just being on the phone and hearing that background, I knew right away it was something very bad because I could hear a lot of people screaming in the background," Lochridge said.

Brian talked to us from the hospital today.

"I saw people who devastated, broken down and hurt. I saw blood everywhere. It was terrifying," Brian said.

After being told by this reporter that he is a brave young man he said, "Thank you. I'm thankful to be alive because I could have died and it's just amazing to be alive."

Brian suffered from some jaw, neck and spine bruises and cuts, but he is out of the hospital and on another bus on his way home to his father.

© 2018 WWL