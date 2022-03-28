Suspect accused of stealing bank bag with $5K in cash

Police say the suspect was driving a black ford F-150 truck.

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department needs help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a bank bag full of money. It happened at Berry Town Produce on West Church Street on March 18th, just before 10:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect was driving a black Ford F-150 truck. He reportedly approached an unattended shopping cart and took a bank bag containing approximately $5,000 in cash.