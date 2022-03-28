Suspect accused of stealing bank bag with $5K in cash

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department needs help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a bank bag full of money. It happened at Berry Town Produce on West Church Street on March 18th, just before 10:00 a.m.
Police say the suspect was driving a black Ford F-150 truck. He reportedly approached an unattended shopping cart and took a bank bag containing approximately $5,000 in cash.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Thad Gautier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (985-277-5710 or Gautier_TJ@hammond.org) or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.