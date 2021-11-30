Dog brought to vet with laceration to its neck following an argument

Biloxi Police say the animal had a laceration to its neck

BILOXI, Miss — Biloxi Police arrested a man from Saucier, Mississippi for felony aggravated animal cruelty following a domestic disturbance.

20-year-old Gabriel Alexander Moore was charged on Sunday in connection with the incident that happened in the 7400 block of Woolmarket Road on October 29, 2021.

Police say the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, suffering from a laceration to its neck. Investigators say they discovered Moore was involved in an argument with his girlfriend and allegedly used a knife to injure the dog.

The dog was immediately taken to the veterinary hospital where it received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Moore was booked at the Biloxi Police Department and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.00 bond. Police say "Aggravated Cruelty" to a domesticated dog or cat carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to three years in prison.