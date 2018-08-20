NEW ORLEANS -- Under questioning about the murder of May Francois in the Central Business District last week, Marine Corps reservist Quan Charles reportedly told investigators he accidentally squeezed the trigger of the gun that shot the victim.

But Francois’ body had at least four gunshot wounds, leading police to believe that Charles had intentionally killed the 34-year-old husband and father from Gretna, investigators wrote in court records released Monday.

Charles, a 19-year-old lance corporal, was booked early Sunday on one count of second-degree murder. He remained behind bars a day later in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Documents detailing the circumstances of Charles’ arrest give the most complete account yet of a killing that shut down a pocket of the CBD the afternoon of Aug. 14.

A little after 2 p.m. that day, police found Francois after he had been shot inside a dark sedan that had crashed into the Exchange Center Building at Gravier and O’Keefe streets. He died later at University Medical Center, and police wielding rifles and wearing body armor cordoned off the surrounding neighborhood following reports that three people were seen running from Francois’ car.

Investigators seized security camera footage that showed a getaway car used by at least one of those people, police wrote in the new court records.

Officers said they later stopped that car, and Charles was inside. The court documents did not specify where the car was stopped. Charles waived his right to remain silent and told investigators that he had gotten into the back of Francois’ car for a drug deal.

Charles said he was carrying a gun that he pointed at Francois, with a finger on the trigger. Charles claimed the gun then somehow “went off” twice, police wrote in the court records.

Charles said he fled the car with his gun. Police said there was no evidence suggesting more than one gun was used to kill Francois, who had bullet wounds in different parts of his body – including the head. Police noted that they had recovered a pair of spent bullet casings on the street next to Francois’ car and as of Sunday were still processing the inside of the vehicle for evidence.

NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis and Sgt. Robert Barrere obtained a warrant to arrest Charles about 1:50 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed a couple of hours later.

Charles, whose address is in New Orleans East, faces mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of killing Francois.

He joined the Marine Corps Reserves on Oct. 10, 2017. He was based out of the Marine Corps Support Facility in Algiers at the time of his arrest, of which his commanders have been notified, Maj. Roger Hollenbeck said.

Francois’ relatives have said he was hoping for a fresh start in New Orleans while serving probation for an armed-robbery conviction in Florida. He supported his and his wife’s five children working at his brother’s auto shop in Harvey as well as his family’s Haitian restaurant in Gretna, relatives said.

Francois’ family declined to comment Monday on the arrest.

Danny Monteverde

