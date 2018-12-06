NEW ORLEANS -- The man caught on surveillance camera robbing a man and woman at gunpoint in the French Quarter has been arrested.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jaeson Krauss for allegedly committing the armed robbery. Charges are still pending.

Video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt, that police say is Kraus, approached the man and woman from behind with a pistol drawn and demanded their wallet and purse. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

