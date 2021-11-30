Covington shooting suspect reportedly drops phone and identification

Police have a warrant issued for 21-year-old Nigel Magee

COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police are looking for a shooting suspect who allegedly lost his phone during incident.

Police say on Sunday, around 1:30 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of W. 29th Ave and heard multiple gunshots.

They say 21-year-old Nigel Magee was shooting at an unknown subject, and while doing so, fell out of the moving vehicle he was in. Police say he also dropped his cell phone which contained his identification card at the time. Magee reportedly attempted to get his cellphone back but decided to abandon that mission after the unknown subject starting shooting back.

The Covington Police Department was able to retrieve the phone and card and has issued a warrant for Magee's arrest for violation of LRS 14:94, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

No one was injured in the incident.

If any members of the public know the whereabouts of Magee or information relative to this shooting investigation, you're asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.