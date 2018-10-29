METAIRIE - The sheriff's office has released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store clerk early Saturday morning in Metairie.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Clearview Parkway.

The sheriff's office said that just before 3 a.m., a man entered the store, took out a gun and demanded money from the register.

The sheriff's office said the clerk handed over a sum of money and then grabbed the suspect's gun and during the struggle the firearm went off, striking the victim. He was treated at a local hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone knowing the identity of the individual in the photograph, is asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111.

