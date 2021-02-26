WATCH: Suspect steals car as food delivery driver brings food to customer's door

Footage shows a woman leaving her car to deliver food, when an SUV stops. Someone jumps out and runs to the car. She turns around and shouts "No," but it's too late.

NEW ORLEANS — A delivery driver was bringing food to a customer Thursday when another car passed by, seemingly slammed on the brakes, and someone got out, jumped into the driver's vehicle and sped off.

A woman can be heard shouting "No." after she realized someone got in the car she used to deliver food to a New Orleans home Thursday before nightfall.

The brief video shows the delivery woman leaving her car shortly after parking. Seconds later a black SUV traveling in the opposite direction passes up the car as the woman walks toward the front door, food in hand.

Viewers can see the SUV stop to let out someone who then ran to the delivery woman's car. That person climbed into the car, which appears to be running, and that's when she turned around.

"No." the woman shouts as she runs toward the roadway, but it's too late.

The suspect who took the car accelerated enough that viewers can hear the engine and tires as the car takes off, leaving the delivery driver with the bag in more ways than one.