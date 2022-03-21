Suspect wanted after 12-year-old stabbed in New Orleans

According to the department's report, they responded to the intersection of Wales Street and Bass Street at 9:43 p.m. on March 19th.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a juvenile in New Orleans East over the weekend.

Police say 50-year-old Anthony Moss forced his way inside a home, armed himself with a knife, took one of the victim's keys, and attempted to leave with their vehicle.

Three people were inside the home, and as they tried to stop Moss, he allegedly stabbed the 12-year-old boy and hit all three with the vehicle.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. It's unknown the extent of those injuries.