Photo: NOPD searching for Easter Sunday Canal Street shooting suspect, person of interest

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police officers have been searching for the person behind an early Easter Sunday morning shooting that wounded two people near Bourbon and Canal streets.

Police released a photo of the person who they say allegedly shot two victims during a confrontation. The photo also shows a person of interest.

A statement from the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Canal Street, between Royal and Bourbon streets.

NOPD investigators said at about 1:40 a.m. the male figure in the photo allegedly shot the victims before escaping on foot with the female figure in the photo.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Services rushed to the scene to treat the two victims, both male. Police did not say if the victims were adults.

Investigators said the female figure in the photo isn't currently wanted on criminal charges, but detectives want to speak with her about the incident.

A second New Orleans Easter Sunday shooting happened near Poydras Street and Convention Center Boulevard.

Reports of gunfire near Harrah's for to police around 5:23 a.m., a police statement said.

New Orleans Police Department officers didn't confirm that the shooting happened until 5:54 a.m. Paramedics rushed to the scene to treat a male victim and took him to the hospital.

WWLTV.com learned about the Bourbon & Canal Streets shooting at 1:55 a.m. on Easter Sunday when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 or NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504.658.6080

