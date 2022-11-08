Suspect wanted for stealing a car in Lakeview that had a baby inside

This comes after Crimestoppers ups reward to $3,000

NEW ORLEANS — The man New Orleans police have been looking for in connection to a vehicle theft that had a baby inside. Is now identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives are on the hunt for Diante Allen, 25, for allegedly stealing a truck in Lakeview which had a baby in the backseat.

It happened on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Fleur De Lis and 20th Streets.

According to investigators, shortly before 3:30 a.m., a 2018 White Dodge Charger was stolen from 1200 Tulane Avenue. A short time later, the Dodge Charger entered the Lakeview area and the suspect exited the Charger and stole a truck that was left unattended with a child inside.

Police found the child unharmed inside the truck when it was located in the 6100 block of Louisville Street a few hours later.

Police say the suspects involved made escaped.

Detectives say they received an anonymous Crimestoppers tip that led detectives to positively identify Allen as the person responsible for the auto theft and secured an arrest warrant.

Last week, Crimestoppers announced they upped the reward for information to $3,000 and that moving forward, any car theft or carjacking that involved a child will be met with a standard $3,000 Crimestoppers reward.