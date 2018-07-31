Jeremiah Lee is the man police have described as the intended target of Saturday night’s massacre on South Claiborne Avenue that injured seven and killed three, including Lee. He also was considered an affiliate of the notorious street gang known as “3NG.”

He was no stranger to law enforcement.

“I think the fact that someone decided to shoot into a crowd of 10 people, that injured seven and killed three, speaks to what the reality is regarding gang violence,” Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told WWL-TV.

On Tuesday, all of the remaining victims were released from local hospitals.

Six were released from University Medical Center, and one was released from Ochsner Baptist.

Lee's rap sheet shows a conviction for possession of marijuana in municipal court in 2009. But three subsequent felony cases were still pending when Lee was gunned down.

In the first of those arrests in 2010, police say, Lee was dealing cocaine with Alfred Clay, an admitted member of the sprawling 3NG gang, named for their connection to the neighborhood around Third and South Galvez streets.

Clay is serving a 15-year prison sentence as a senior member of the gang. That time includes a five-year sentence for the cocaine bust with Lee. But prosecution of Lee has repeatedly been delayed by questions about his mental competency.

While that case dragged on, Clay was arrested two more times for distribution of cocaine in 2012 and for discharging a gun during a family dispute in 2016.

Lee was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15 in each of those three open cases. But whoever was gunning for him made sure he would not be around to answer to the charges.

Harrison said the two gunmen Saturday wore gloves and hoods when they chased Lee into a crowd, first firing indiscriminately then standing over his body to fire some more.

“They have elevated their tactics and we're going to make sure that we find them,” Harrison promised.

Lee had been shot once before in 2017, but he survived that attack. In Saturday's fatal ambush, police say, they have been getting tips after announcing an increased reward of $25,000, but no breaks in the case have been announced, and no suspects have been named.

Also killed during Saturday's shooting were 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson, 27-year-old Taiesha Watkins.

Watkins, who was in town from Houston visiting friends, leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter.

Jackson’s mother was on duty as a nurse’s assistant when her son arrived at the University Medical Center following the shooting.

“I never, ever saw him,” she recalled through tears. “I stood in a chair. I cried out. I cried out because it’s so hurtful. It hurts so bad.”

