Suspicious box dropped off in front of New Orleans City Hall

WWL-TV reports that NOPD has arrived on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A suspicious box has been dropped off in front of City Hall on Tuesday, according to WWL-TV's Alyssa Curtis.

Curtis said on social media that a box was dropped off with a key right next to a Channel 6 reporter preparing a live shot.

The man was mumbling nonsense, Curtis said. A NOPD bomb squad has been called in and reporters were escorted out of the building.

Curtis, who was there reporting on the Gordon Plaza relocation saga, said that her and other reporters were moved across the street from the back of the building off Poydras and South Liberty.

Curtis also tweeted that the front of the building and Perdido street is blocked off.

WWL-TV has also learned that Gordon Plaza residents will be returning to City Hall at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning to demand the rest of the appraisal letters.

This is a developing story. Check WWL-TV for more information as soon as it becomes available.

BREAKING: a suspicious box was dropped off in front of City Hall. We have all been escorted out of the building. NOPD has arrived — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) April 12, 2023

We are now being moved across the street from the back of the building off Poydras and S. Liberty pic.twitter.com/dRrYG0ZIj8 — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) April 12, 2023