'Suspicious' fire leaves 2 New Orleans families without a home: NOFD

The is at least the third New Orleans fire to leave people homeless since Christmas.

NEW ORLEANS — A fire in New Orleans fully engulfed a two-story home that was under construction late Monday night, spreading on either side and leaving two families without a home.

Firefighters said the fire had a suspicious origin, but the investigation is ongoing, a release said.

Seven minutes after a 911 call reported a fire at 1924 Delachaise Street, firefighters got to the scene. A minute later they called for backup.

Members of the New Orleans Fire Department worked to stop flames from jumping to neighboring homes for about 40 minutes before the under-construction home collapsed at 11:54 p.m.

That's when firefighters called for help a second time, making it a three-alarm fire.

About 52 NOFD members worked to put out the fire, and they got help from paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and police.

NOFD officials said the building where the fire began had no utilities.

Firefighters stayed at the fire overnight to make sure it didn't reignite. No one was hurt.

