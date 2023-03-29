2 men dead following an hours-long SWAT stand-off at a Slidell home

The sheriff’s office says the SWAT team was called out to assist deputies at a home on Lake Village Boulevard

SLIDELL, La. — Two men were discovered dead inside a Slidell home following an hours-long stand-off with the St Tammany Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team Tuesday evening into the early hours Wednesday morning.

St Tammany Sheriff’s Office investigator Lieutenant Larry Hutson says the department received a 911 call with an open line from a residence in the 300 block of Lake Village Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He says when responding officers arrived at the home reported in the call, they tried to make contact with a man at the home, but he then barricaded himself inside.

That is when the SWAT team was activated along with Sheriff’s Office negotiators who contacted the man inside.

That man then explained to negotiators that he and another man known to him exchanged gunfire inside the home, Lieutenant Hutson says.

Soon after, the SWAT team forced entry into the home and found both men dead inside. Hutson says one of the men appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office was later called to the scene. The two men have not yet been identified but Hutson says the men are acquaintances to each other. The entire situation came to a tragic conclusion at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of everyone involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “and I thank the deputies, SWAT team members, detectives and crime scene technicians who worked throughout the night.”

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

