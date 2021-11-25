NOPD: SWAT stages near Little Woods home where armed subject barricaded

NEW ORLEANS — Police Officers were sent to Little Woods to look into reports of shots fired near Northgate and W Barrington drives at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When they got there, officers found a male subject with a weapon who refused to speak to them. Instead, the subject barricaded himself in a home.
Police believe that more people may be inside, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department told WWLTV reporter Candese Charles.
Officers assigned to New Orleans Police Department's SWAT unit were staged near Little Woods home, Thanksgiving before sunrise.
Police gave no further details.