NOPD: SWAT stages near Little Woods home where armed subject barricaded

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in a New Orleans neighborhood encountered an armed subject who barricaded himself after refusing to speak to police.

NEW ORLEANS — Police Officers were sent to Little Woods to look into reports of shots fired near Northgate and W Barrington drives at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, officers found a male subject with a weapon who refused to speak to them. Instead, the subject barricaded himself in a home.

Police believe that more people may be inside, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department told WWLTV reporter Candese Charles.

Officers assigned to New Orleans Police Department's SWAT unit were staged near Little Woods home, Thanksgiving before sunrise.