Alert: SWAT training planned at a St. Tammany middle school

“It’s just training. It will be loud. There’s nothing to worry about or fear. We’re just getting better for you,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office warns residents that they plan to do a training exercise for their SWAT Unit at a middle school Thursday.

The sheriff’s office will hold the active training session at Lake Harbor Middle School and want to let residents know what to expect so they don’t “freak out” over the loud noises and police presence at the school.

The school will be empty as St. Tammany Parish students don’t return to school until August 10.

