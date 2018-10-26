The Sewerage & Water Board will have representatives available through the end of the year to speak with customers who need to pay or dispute a bill on Saturdays.

Customer service representatives will be available at the S&WB’s offices at 625 St. Joseph St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives will also man phones at (504) 529-2837.

Customers usually could only reach customer service representatives on weekdays during regular business hours.

"Understanding residents’ work schedules, it can be difficult to get to us during the week," S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said. "This is why we are expanding our business hours to ensure that everyone has more opportunities to connect with us."

