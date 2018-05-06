There’s new management at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, and with that, are some improvements and a new spirit of openness about the system.

Interim director Jade Brown-Russell said residents can look for a lot more information from the agency through social media.

“We are activating all of our Sewerage and Water Board social media platforms to ensure that our citizens are well informed, that they are prepared and that they receive any updates in real time,” Brown-Russell said.

That real-time information could include in-house weather reports.

“We are finalizing our discussions to bring in our own meteorologists into the agency for the summer months, which we know is the peak of hurricane season,” she said.

Operations manager Joe Sensebe said some of the issues with power and pumps that led to flooding last year have been addressed. However, as street flooding from two weeks ago showed, more works need to be done, especially with underground pipes.

“It depends on what type of obstruction there was, whether it was just debris or a major collapse of a pipe. Yeah, so there's a lot of variables that could impact drainage. I think the city's doing a great job trying to evaluate that and get a handle on that. It's kind of the next frontier on getting drainage to the greatest capacity possible,” Sensebe said.

© 2018 WWL