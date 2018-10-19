The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board announced a $149,000, three-month contract with Baton Rouge-based consulting firm Utiliworks, to assess the agency’s troubled billing process, from how they read water meters, to how they handle disputes.

The original contractor, Cogsdale, was paid $3 million to set up a new billing system in 2016, and another $168,000 this year to fix the massive problems with inflated bills.

The S&WB says Cogsdale's work remains unchanged, but it was important to have "an independent third party take an unflinching assessment of the entire billing process."

City Councilman Jason Williams expressed skepticism about yet another contract to fix a crisis that’s dragged on too long.

“The idea of bringing in a third party who now has to learn our system again and correct what happened between the last three directors and Cogsdale … sounds like an expenditure of a lot of money without a guarantee of a result.”

Sewerage & Water Board Director Ghassan Korban, who started at the agency in August, said:

"At the Sewerage & Water Board, we are facing the billing challenges head on and working tirelessly to resolve them for our customers. Utiliworks will provide that independent assessment vital to enacting any meaningful change to how we do business."

