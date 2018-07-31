It was quite a scene Tuesday at the Sewerage and Water Board office as hundreds of people lined up. That's because Wednesday is the deadline for delinquent customers to either pay or contest their water bills before service is shut off.

One man who did not want to go on camera, told Eyewitness News he saw several, elderly, needy people going to borrow cash from a quick cash, short term loan place, that charges very high fees. He was concerned about how they would be able to afford to pay it back.

Customers lined up by the hundreds and waited for hours at the Sewerage and Water Board office. Some were paying delinquent bills. Some were waiting to dispute bills. Many were upset about meters never read and bills estimated much higher than former bills. One man could not understand why he got a bill on a rental for nearly $1,000.

"But how I get, how can I use water if the meter's not on and it hasn't been on in the first place? Hasn't been on in a year," said Dwight Bigges who ones a rental.

"My bill last month was high because they said we had a leak, and they supposed to send the guy out there to check it. They haven't sent anybody out there to check it," said customer Gloria Perriatt.

The group Justice and Beyond were there too, making sure that people who had disputes got a fair

judgment.

"There are many erroneous bills that before people should be forced into paying those bills, those problems of those bills need to be fixed first," said Reverend Gregory Manning of Justice and Beyond.

He says if the process did not work, they were going back to City Hall to ask that shutoffs be stopped.

Another group, No Water Shutoffs Committee, was already at City Hall, to bring a letter to the mayor's office asking her to change her policy on shutoffs.

"We know that the billing process has been faulty, so we're asking Mayor Cantrell to acknowledge the issues with the Sewerage and Water Board and to continue the shut off moratorium. We believe water is a human right," said Elizabeth Cook with the No Water Shutoffs Committee.

The Sewerage and Water Board says they have hired many more people to read meters, so there will be fewer estimated bills. They are only collecting on bills deemed delinquent, those not in dispute and those who owe more than $50 for more than 60 days.

"The Sewerage and Water Board had to reinstate regular collections processes because we are trying to turn this agency around. The leadership that's here right now is brand new, and we have invested $82 million in drainage and water infrastructure," explained D'Seante Parks, Spokeswomen for the Sewerage and Water Board.

The Sewerage and Water Board says that people can go online or call 52-water to pay or dispute bills if they can't come in. Click here to access the Sewerage and Water Board's website.

There are payment plans for everyone, whether you are delinquent or not. You can do that online or by phone.

There is special consideration for the elderly, disabled, or financially needy.

Also TCA, Total Community Action has financial help for up to $200 a year, but to get the funds takes at least 60 days so it can not help prevent a shut off order. Click here to access the Total Community Action's website. (Click the option "Services" for more information on water assistance.)

Meg Farris can be reached at mfarris@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL