The Sewerage and Water Board opened its doors Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to give customers a chance to pay or dispute their delinquent bills.

The board says it needs to resume collecting money from those accounts or service will be cut off to those customers.

However, people’s frustrations go beyond disputed bills.

For resident Samuel Francis, he realized his water bill was higher than normal.

"Usually it's about $65 but this bill is about $400," Francis said.

Like many other people, he came out to the Sewerage and Water Board headquarters to figure out what is going on with his bill.

"I didn't come here to pay I came here to investigate," he said.

Leaders at the Sewerage and Water Board said they want to give people an opportunity to pay or dispute their bills before shutting off services. Workers say there are accounts that owe $50 or more for over 60 days.

They say there are about 17,000 delinquent accounts and they need to recover about $22 million. Some people say while the Sewerage and Water Board is demanding their payments, they’re concerned about another flood hitting the city.

“We still struggling. We get the bills from Sewerage and Water Board, but yet our pump stations don't work,” Tracy Alonzo, owner of Orleans Sheet Metal, said.

In an effort to calm people, Sewerage and Water Board leaders gave a tour of pump station no. 6 Friday. They say they’ve made changes like getting the 18 pumps, that were out during last year’s August flood, working.

Leaders in total say they have invested about $82 million for upgrades to the drainage system.

"We're substantially better off than a year ago with power, we're substantially better off a year ago on pumps," Joe Sensebe, of the S&WB interim management team, said.

While Sewerage and Water Board leaders say the pumps are working, that doesn’t seem to help customers concerned about their bill.

"They're going to investigate and then get in touch with me. I hope my bill goes down," Francis said.

Sewerage and Water Board leaders say other upgrades include fixing turbines which supply the power to the pumps.

