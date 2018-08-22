At this point, the problems with the Sewerage and Water Board are glaringly obvious no matter who you ask.

"This is a crisis of epic proportions as it relates to Sewerage and Water Board and I don't think that's overstating the situation," City Council president Jason Williams said.

The Sewerage and Water Board Task Force met to address these issues Wednesday, with just one problem - no representatives from the Sewerage and Water Board attended the meeting.

Officials are getting increasingly annoyed by Sewerage and Water Board officials' inability to come to public meetings.

"I think it's the same message sent to the Department of Public Works City Council on Monday, the board is in disarray," Stephanie Hilferty.

While this continues, residents are suffering and in particular its residents without the financial means to fight back. After receiving a $1,400 bill, Landa Evans feels like she has to pick between having a house and having water.

"I have to pay my rent, if I don't pay that and try to pay you this money I'll be homeless and on the street," Evans said. "I can't live without water because I need water to live."

For residents like Landa, they can't afford to wait for the Sewerage and Water Board to get it together.

