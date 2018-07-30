NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage & Water Board is reminding residents that it plans to resume normal collections starting this week and delinquent accounts will have their water shut off.

The S&WB says nearly 17,000 accounts are delinquent and have owed more than $50 for more than 60 days. That number accounts for nearly 12 percent of the agency’s total customers. The S&WB says it hopes to recoup $21.8 million in lost revenue from the delinquent accounts.

New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board still planning to resume shutting off water for delinquent accounts on Wednesday, despite City Council urging the agency to hold off — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) July 30, 2018

Those accounts will receive a letter giving them 14 days to pay in full or arrange a payment plan. Payment plans require 25 percent of the total bill paid immediately and the remaining balance paid over the next six to nine months.

“Shutoffs are a last resort,” the S&WB said Monday. “Should your water service be disconnected, teams are standing by to reinstate service once you make a payment or enter a payment plan.”

The S&WB says it has reduced the number of disputed bills from 7,800 to 4,500. Residents that disagree with the agency’s decision on their disputed bill can request an administrative hearing. Hearing officers will review accounts on a case-by-case basis and deliver a final ruling. The hearings will be downtown and in Algiers, and at community centers in each of the five City Council districts.

Another 9,000 customers have not received a bill since opening new accounts. The agency plans to address that issue in August.

The agency said that delaying normal collections could put the SWB at “great financial risk.”

“The S&WB also has a fiduciary responsibility under the law to collect payment. It is illegal to not charge for water service,” the agency said Monday.

