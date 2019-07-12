NEW ORLEANS — In a tweet Saturday afternoon, S&WB officials said customers might be without water for "the next couple of days."

People with no running water because of the water main break can get some at the Yulman Stadium parking lot entrance near the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue. and Versailles Boulevard from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The water being distributed is for those without running water in their homes, officials said. People who are in the water boil advisory area but have running water should boil their water and use it.

After residents of roughly 30 blocks in Uptown woke up without running water Saturday morning, Sewerage and Water Board officials said multiple valves had to be closed to fix the 100-year-old water main break that broke Friday night.

