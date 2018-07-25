The Sewerage and Water Board announced late Wednesday afternoon that a water main break has caused low-water pressure throughout the Central Business District and Warehouse District.

The 30-inch water main break occurred at Earhart Boulevard and Magnolia Street, the S&WB said.

The break has been isolated and S&WB crews are working to close valves to further reduce the impact of the break. The S&WB said crews will work through the night to make repairs.

Multi-story buildings downtown may continue to experience low water pressure on higher-floors, according to S&WB. Traffic may be impacted near the water main break during the early morning hours.

