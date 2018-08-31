Early Friday morning, 40-year-old David Schicht woke up, put on a suit, gathered a pile of resumes and prepared to find a job.

Where and how he went to look, however, was different: the St. Charles Avenue neutral ground as a beggar.

Schicht’s resume says he has extensive marketing and management experience in the technology and medical fields.

He said his role changed at his lost job and nothing permanent has come along. That led to his guerilla marketing campaign.

"I like to do things outside of the box, think out of the box, and this is part of it,” he said.

He hopes a potential employer sees that he’s a professional who does what’s necessary to get the job done, even in the rain or heat.

"I'm begging for the future of my kids, and for my family,” Schicht said. “I have to bring in money for all of us."

