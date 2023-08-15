St. Tammany property owners, homeowners can now view Assessor’s Office values, here is how

Beginning Tuesday, August 15 through Tuesday, August 29 St. the Tammany Parish tax roll will be open for public viewing and assessment.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Home and property owners in St. Tammany Parish now have the opportunity to see what their property’s market value is according to the parish Assessor’s Office.

The tax roll is a way for homeowners to find out what the parish Assessor’s Office says their home is worth on the market.

“The public exposure period is important as it allows taxpayers time to ensure all assessment information is accurate before the tax roll is certified and tax bills mailed out,” the St. Tammany Parish Assessor’s Office says.

If a property owner disagrees with their assessment, an Application for Assessment Review may be filed with the St. Tammany Parish Assessor’s Office during the public exposure period.

The review application can also be downloaded from the website and is available at both office locations. Applications may also be emailed to assessorreview@stpao.org, dropped off at either Assessor’s Office location or mailed to the STPAO Justice Center location.

If the property owner still disagrees with the assessment, they may file an appeal after reviewing with the Assessor’s Office.

The deadline to submit an appeal form to the Board of Review is Tuesday, September 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

State law requires that an Application for Assessment Review must be filed first with the St. Tammany Parish Assessor’s Office before an Appeal to the Board of Review is filed with the parish council. Appeal forms are available on the parish website.

The St. Tammany Parish Assessor’s Office has two locations:

The Justice Center Towers Building

701 N. Columbia Street 520 Old Spanish Trail Ste 2F

Covington, LA Slidell, LA

(985) 809-8180 (985) 646-1990

Office hours are 8:30 to 4:30, Monday – Friday. The Slidell office is closed for lunch from 1:00 to 2:00.