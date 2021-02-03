The Tampa Police Department said it was not the first incident involving him.

An eight-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department has been fired from his position as a school resource officer after a racist comment was captured on his body-worn camera, the agency said.

According to the police department, on Nov. 13, 2020, Delvin White was caught on video referencing a group of people as "ghetto N******" while on the phone.

While under investigation, authorities said White also informed his supervisor that there was another incident a few days later on Nov. 30, 2020, where he used the N-word again during an arrest.

His body-worn camera captured him uttering the word twice while making an arrest for trespassing, according to a news release.

"Derogatory statements made by police officers jeopardize the trust that our department works to establish with our community," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said. "Tampa Police officers are held to a higher standard and incidents like this negatively impact the entire law enforcement profession".

White was terminated due to violations of policy that prohibit discriminatory conduct. He was most recently assigned to Middleton High School as a resource officer.