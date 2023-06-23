Tangipahoa Parish man killed after his car hits a tree

AMITE CITY, La. — A Tangipahoa Parish man died early Friday morning after he crashed his car into a tree in Amite.
Keith Harrison, 21, from Kentwood, was apparently driving a pickup truck south on LA 1061 near Hayden Road when his car veered to the right and off the road. According to state police, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m.
Louisiana State Police said on Friday morning that they were investigating what caused the crash.
