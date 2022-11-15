Tangipahoa School Bus Driver arrested on child porn charges

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Loranger man who worked as a school bus driver was arrested by Tangipahoa Sheriffs after an investigation alleged he was in an inappropriate relationship with a high school student, according to a press release.

62-year-old Rufus Addison was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior, and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile.

The school in question was not named by the press release, but it is in the Hammond area. The school had issued a statement to parents informing them of the investigation and that the subject was no longer associated with the school.