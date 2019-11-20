Rebirth Brass Band, Tank and the Bangas, PJ Morton and Wynton and Branford Marsalis are among the musicians with New Orleans ties who are nominated for Grammy Awards.

The nominations were announced Wednesday morning.

Tank and the Bangas is nominated for Best New Artist, putting the popular New Orleans-based group led by Tarriona "Tank" Ball, up against chart-toppers Lil Nas X, Lizzo and five others. It is the first Grammy nomination for Tank and the Bangas, which began performing in New Orleans in 2011.

"This is a GREAT day!!!!! We are YOUR Grammy Nominated Tank and The Bangas from New Orleansssssssss!" the band posted on Facebook. "Thank you BANGA fans for your love and support over the last 9 years!!! Number 9 is the number of Universal love, eternity, faith, Universal Spiritual Laws, the concept of karma, spiritual enlightenment, spiritual awakening, service to humanity, humanitarianism and the humanitarian, lightworking and lightworkers, leading by positive example!!!!"

Rebirth Brass Band is nominated in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for its album recorded live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Rebirth, which was founded in New Orleans in 1983, won its first Grammy in 2012 for "Rebirth of New Orleans," released by Basin Street Records. That album won the Grammy in the same regional category that the band is up for this year.

Rebirth Brass Band at 2012 Grammy Awards.

AP

Also nominated for three Grammys this year is New Orleans native PJ Morton. He is nominated for work on his album "Paul." The album is nominated for Best R&B Album; Morton's song "Built for Love" (featuring Jazmine Sullivan) is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance; and "Say So," featuring JoJo, is up for Best R&B Song. Morton won a Grammy last year and was nominated for two others.

PJ Morton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Members of the first family of New Orleans jazz, Wynton and Branford Marsalis, are nominated for Grammys. Branford Marsalis is up for best improvised jazz solo and his brother Wynton is nominated for his work with the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, which he leads. Wynton Marsalis' collaboration with the orchestra and Ruben Blades is nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album.

New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres is nominated for Best Comedy Album for her standup comedy special, "Relatable."

Randy Newman, who was born in California but raised in New Orleans and has performed here frequently, is nominated for his song "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," which Newman wrote and Chris Stapleton performed for "Toy Story 4." Newman won Grammys for his two previous "Toy Story" songs, created for the popular Disney/Pixar franchise.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be presented Jan. 26 in a primetime ceremony on CBS and WWL-TV Channel 4.