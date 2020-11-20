Fuel tanker explodes on I-12 in collision involving LSP unit; trooper & others hurt: Reports

First reports from the scene said three people were hurt because of the explosion, including an LSP trooper.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-wheeler exploded after a collision involving a Louisiana State Police cruiser on the I-12 In Livingston Parish early Friday morning, hurting several people and temporarily closing I-12 in the area, WBRZ reported.

The explosion happened around 4:30 a.m, officials told WBRZ, and it was still burning an hour later, Total Traffic Baton Rouge said on Twitter.

Christine Armentor was far enough from the Interstate highway to capture video for fire. She posted that video to Twitter; see it below.

@ashleywbrz Video of explosion moments after off of Satsuma pic.twitter.com/6Dz8btCZ1E — Christine Armentor (@muertas420) November 20, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: 12 E is CLOSED in Walker after tanker explodes near Satsuma. Three hurt. Alt: Walker Rd to 190 E. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 20, 2020

5:34am..... More info on I-12: Fire is still burning as of 5:30. Several injuries but no fatalities. Accident included a State Police unit. No evacuations of area as of now. EB I-12 closed at Walker — TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) November 20, 2020