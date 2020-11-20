Fuel tanker explodes on I-12 in collision involving LSP unit; trooper & others hurt: Reports

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-wheeler exploded after a collision involving a Louisiana State Police cruiser on the I-12 In Livingston Parish early Friday morning, hurting several people and temporarily closing I-12 in the area, WBRZ reported.
First reports from the scene said three people were hurt because of the explosion, including an LSP trooper.
The explosion happened around 4:30 a.m, officials told WBRZ, and it was still burning an hour later, Total Traffic Baton Rouge said on Twitter.
Christine Armentor was far enough from the Interstate highway to capture video for fire. She posted that video to Twitter; see it below.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.