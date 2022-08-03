'What can we do?' | High gas prices hitting taxi, rideshare drivers hard

Taxi, Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare drivers pay for their own gas.

NEW ORLEANS — A taxi driver of almost 15 years is feeling a hit to his income as he's putting more money into filling up the tank.

"Our fare is low and gas is so high," the driver said.

He and another taxi driver explained that taxi rates stay the same despite surges or gas prices so when gas prices reach $4 a gallon, they feel the hit in their pockets.

"Before, I make $100 dollars. Now, I make $50," a driver gave an example.

One driver explained that the City sets taxi rates. He hopes for rate increases, at least for now, so the high gas prices don't impact him.

"Maybe they can put a dollar surcharge every ride," he suggested.

Taxi drivers pay for gas out of their own pockets.

"Yea, and it’s a rent car. I pay the rent and I have to fill up everything," he said.

Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare drivers pay for their own gas too. Uber started a service in November that gives drivers discounts of up to 25 cents a gallon at some stations. In a recent statement to CBS, an Uber spokesperson said, "We'll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks."

Seth Hunnicutt works for Shipt, a grocery delivery service. He's more selective on which order's he'll accept now to avoid feeling the pain at the pump.

"For me, it hasn’t impacted me too badly. I think the most important thing for shoppers and any delivery drivers, whether its Uber, Instacart or Doordash, I think it's about having a discerning mind and being more selective in the orders you take so you're not driving too far if you don’t need to," Hunnicutt said.

He reminds other drivers you can report your mileage and gas expenses in your taxes. He uses an app called "Everlance" to keep track.

"Import all of your expenses for your gas, your carwashes, your tires, any maintenance with your vehicle and you can import those into your taxes at the end of the year," Hunnicutt said.

It's one piece of advice to help those who drive for a living as gas prices continue to rise.

"What can we do? We can do nothing. It's out of our hand," a taxi driver said.