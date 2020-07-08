'Taxpayers are on the hook' | St. Charles Parish officials recommend halting new subdivision construction for 18 months for drainage work

“We want to have a moratorium for as little as time as possible. We don’t want to affect our developers but understand that we do need a plan,” President Jewell said

HAHNVILLE, La. — Like many frustrated folks in St. Charles Parish, Ricky Landry said he knows what it’s like to be flooded.

“My property has flooded twice now in the last two months,” he said during a planning and zoning meeting Thursday night.

His home in Destrehan isn’t the only one to recently become victim to rainstorms and drainage problems.

“It never flooded before. We’ve lived here for five years,” Landry said.

After pleads from folks like Landry Thursday night, the Parish Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a recommendation for parish leaders to enact a moratorium, which would put a stop to building any new major subdivisions for the next 18 months while the parish works on drainage and sewage master plans. The moratorium would not impact commercial development.

“We understand that this is a big deal,” said Parish President Matthew Jewell. “For people wishing to develop in St. Charles Parish, this is a very big deal.”

Jewell first proposed the moratorium to the council back in early July. The council tabled it, referring it to planning and zoning for a recommendation.

“We want to have a moratorium for as little as time as possible. We don’t want to affect our developers, but understand that we do need a plan,” said Jewell.

In recent months folks who live throughout the parish, especially in Destrehan have seen their homes flood, some more than once, after heavy rainstorms.

Jewell said part of the problem is a growing parish with infrastructure that can’t keep up.

“What happens is a development is built, a problem is realized, and then the parish and the taxpayers are on the hook,” said Jewell.

That’s a problem taxpayers said they’re tired of dealing with.

“We have to slow down. Find out what we’re doing before we just go and put up subdivisions and then try and figure out where the water’s going to go, and how it’s going to get out,” said one resident during public comment.