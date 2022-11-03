Teen driver killed in multiple vehicle crash in Terrytown, LSP reports

The crash happened Wednesday just before 7:00 p.m. on Behrman Highway near Nova Street in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. — State police say a driver veered out of her lane and crashed into a vehicle that caused a chain reaction crash that killed a teen driver.

The crash happened Wednesday just before 7:00 p.m. on Behrman Highway near Nova Street in Terrytown and claimed the life of 18-year-old M’Kya Arnold.

According to Louisiana State Police, Candace Davey, 71, of New Orleans was driving a 2022 Lexus RX350 in the left lane of Behrman Highway near Nova Street.

At the same time, Arnold was driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta and was stopped, facing south, in the center turning lane on Behrman Highway waiting to turn onto Nova Street.

Troopers say for some unknown reason, Davey veered to the left, entered the center turning lane, and crashed into the front of Arnold’s Volkswagen.

The impact caused the Volkswagen to travel backward into the left lane on Behrman Highway just as a 2005 Nissan Armada was approaching and crashed into the driver’s side of the Volkswagen.

Arnold suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Davey and a passenger in the Lexus suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they do not suspect impairment however, blood samples were taken from all drivers and will be submitted for scientific analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.