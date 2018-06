NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a teen missing from her home in the Gentilly Woods area.

Officials said Shamiah Dimes, 13, was last seen at her house in the 6100 block of Dreux Avenue around 9 p.m.

Dimes reportedly has been diagnosed with ADHD, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder police said.

Dimes is approximately 5’7’ tall and 120 pounds with long black braids. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue jean jumper dress and pink tennis shoes.

